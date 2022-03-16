A cat protection charity in Devon is searching for volunteers to become cat cuddlers.

Cats Protection in Teignbridge and Torbay wants people to observe and interact with the animals at one of their catteries in Kingskerswell.

The Branch Development Manager, Nicola Parry, said the interaction with the cats can help the animals socialise better in future.

She said: "Cat fosterers play a vital role in our charity by caring for cats in their own home until a new owner can be found.

"No special equipment is needed but cat fosterers do need to have either a spare room or an area in their garden where a cat pen can be housed and, of course, a love of cats is a must.

"The charity will provide plenty of assistance and support materials for all fosterers.

"Offering a temporary home to a cat in need can be an incredibly rewarding experience, and becoming a volunteer for Cats Protection is a great way to meet new friends – both human and feline!"

Cats Protection is also keen to hear from anyone interested in cat fostering particularly in and around Exeter, Honiton, Exmouth and Sidmouth.

A post written on the Cats Protection - Teignbridge and Torbay Branch Facebook page says toys and treats will also be provided to help volunteers engage with the activites.

It said: "We need volunteer cat cuddlers to help socialise our cats at Foredowne cattery, Kingskerswell, where we rent space.

"We specifically need volunteers for a Sunday but it would be good to have a few others for holiday relief for other days of the week too.

"Volunteers do not have to feed the cats or clean litter trays; they just observe & interact with the cats. Toys & treats are provided.

"Applicants should email enquiries@teignbridge.cats.org.uk for an application form or alternatively phone Barbara on 03456 472186."

Since advertising the news roles online, the charity have been inundated with willing applicant.