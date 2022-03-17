There were blue skies above Cheltenham Racecourse on day three of this year's festival - but the theme of the day was definitely green.

It is the first time in six years the St Patrick's-themed celebrations fell on St Patrick's Day itself and thousands of Cheltenham Festival punters nodded to the Irish saint with their outfits today (March 17).

Royals were once again among the guest list, with Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall spotted at the racecourse alongside Zara's husband, rugby player Mike Tindall.

Earlier in the week The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla had to cancel her attendance amid her recovery from Covid, with Princess Anne taking over to give out the trophy for the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase.

Celebrities spotted so far this week included Rod Stewart and a group of Aston Villa footballers, while today's famous attendees included Judy Murray, Chris Hughes and Kenny Dalgish.

The Princess Royal and Andrew Parker Bowles in the parade ring before the Ryanair Chase during day three of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall with her husband Mike Tindall arriving for day three of the races. Credit: PA

The Princess Royal at day three of Cheltenham Festival 2022 Credit: PA

Zara Tindall (left) and Dolly Maude, wearing green to celebrate St Patrick's Day Credit: PA

Love Island star Chris Hughes during day three of the Cheltenham Festival. Credit: PA

Judy Murray was among famous faces spotted at day three of the festival Credit: PA

Radio and TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins wore green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day on day three of Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

TV presenter Francesca Cumani arriving at Cheltenham Races on St Patrick's Day Credit: PA

Fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper arriving for day three of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Race-goers embraced the St Patrick's Day theme on the third day of this year's races Credit: PA

Scottish former footballer Kenny Dalglish arrives for day three of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

There was a scattering of green around the racecourse for St Patrick's Day Credit: PA

Paul Smaylen in a shamrock patterned suit arriving for day three of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

ITV racing presenters Charlotte Hawkins (right) and Mark Heyes pose for a selfie in front of the Boodles shop Credit: PA