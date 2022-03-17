Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod MBE has been given the Freedom of the City of Plymouth.

The Pride of Britain winner was presented with his official scroll and medal at a special ceremony at the Council House.

The award is one of the highest honours a city can bestow and is given to those with 'exceptional service or achievement'.

Mark is the UK's first triple amputee to survive the Afghanistan conflict. He lost three limbs after stepping on an IED while on patrol in Helmand Province in 2007.

Since then, he's gone on to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity, taking on an incredible range of physical challenges.

Receiving the award, Mark said: "I genuinely love this city that I was born in, that I live in. So to receive an honour like this is huge.

"It means so much to me because of how much I love this city.

Among his many fundraising challenges, he's completed an epic open water swim, a 99 mile cycle ride and a 24-hour Brazilian Ju Jitsu Roll-a-thon - and that was just in 2021.

Johnny Mercer MP presents Mark Ormrod with flowers after his Pride of Britain win in October 2021

In October last year, Mark's tireless efforts were recognised with a Pride of Britain award.

The Lord Mayor Councillor Terri Beer said: "I am delighted to afford Mark Ormrod the Freedom of the City of Plymouth.

"He has worked tirelessly to fund raise for charities that support our armed forces and done amazingly well at the Invictus games.

"I am so proud of Mark, he has overcome so much and continues to be an inspirational Ambassador for our city."

Mark was also honoured earlier this week with a huge mural painted on the side of a Plymouth house.