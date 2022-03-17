Health services in Gloucestershire need to be “streamlined” in order to make them easier for patients to use.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected many of the county’s urgent and emergency care services last year - including the emergency departments at Cheltenham General and Gloucester Royal.

It has now published its findings in a major new report, criticising services for being too "complicated" for staff and patients to "understand".

The report also highlighted long ambulance delays and staffing pressures.

'A significant challenge'

CQC deputy chief inspector for hospitals Nigel Acheson said: “We found the system to be complicated.

“The urgent and emergency care pathways in Gloucestershire should be streamlined to ensure that people and staff are better able to understand the services available and allow people easy access to the right care.

“Ensuring the timely transfer of patients waiting in ambulances into the urgent and emergency care department was a significant challenge.

“System leaders should consider how they might better maximise the local authority’s experience to help free up space on hospital wards to enable patients to be transferred out of the emergency department to create space.

“Due to staffing pressures, there are empty beds in care homes across Gloucestershire which could be used to support older patients to leave hospital as soon as they are able to.

“In turn, this would free up beds in the hospital wards easing pressure on the waiting times there.”

The CQC did highlight some positives in Gloucestershire’s services - including calls to the county’s NHS 111 team, which ranked well compared to the national average.

The CQC carried out their inspections last year (pictured: Cheltenham General Hospital).

They also praised community urgent care services for being “generally well run”.

The inspections were carried out to better understand how services respond to challenges faced as individual providers, but requiring a system-wide response.

Across the system, inspectors found: