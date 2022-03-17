A luxury hotel in Gloucestershire will host refugees escaping the conflict in Ukraine for free.

The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Cirencester Road, Cheltenham, said it will put up families displaced from their homeland because of the war with Russia.

'We look forward to taking in many more refugees'

The hotel is one of four owned by Lethendy Estates being offered to refugees.

A company spokesperson said: "We are proud to offer this programme in our hotels across the UK.

"We have already welcomed several families from Ukraine and look forward to taking in many more refugees over the coming weeks.

"This programme would not have been possible without the support of Sterling Law, who have helped identify and provide legal support to refugees on a legal aid basis."

Officials say the hotels will provide accommodation, food, and essential items to families.

'We are grateful to the hotel staff'

The hotel chain has already housed 11 Ukrainians with further rooms being made available depending on the occupancy of the venues.

Dr Boris Mints, as the settlor of the MF Trust – which is part of Lethendy Estates Limited - said: "We have been shocked and sickened by the scenes of desperate families fleeing Ukraine following Putin’s invasion.

"This is the most tragic event of the 21st century to date. My family condemns the actions of Putin’s regime in Ukraine.

"We want to support and help the Ukrainian people and we are very pleased the directors of Lethendy Estates Limited have decided to take this action.

"We are grateful to the hotel staff who are helping to ensure that all those who will call the hotels home for the next few months are well looked after."