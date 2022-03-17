Man’s nose broken in ‘racially-aggravated’ attack outside Bridgwater nightclub

A man was left in hospital after being beaten in a racially-aggravated assault outside a Bridgwater nightclub.

The victim, aged in his 20s, suffered a broken nose and facial injuries after he was attacked by a group of men outside Palace Nightclub.

The assault happened around 3am on Saturday, February 19.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to about what happened.

The incident happened outside the Palace Nightclub in Bridgwater (pictured). Credit: Google Maps

‘Suspected hate crime’

“A CCTV image is being released by officers investigating a suspected racially-aggravated assault in Bridgwater last month,” Avon and Somerset Police said in their appeal.

“A man, in his 20s, was attacked by a number of males outside Palace Nightclub, in Penel Orlieu, at about 3am on Saturday 19 February.

“He sustained a broken nose and minor facial injuries, which required treatment at Musgrove Park Hospital.

“The assault is being treated as a suspected hate crime at this time.

“We hope the public can help us identify the male, pictured, who we want to talk to as part of our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information regarding the man or the incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 5222041445.