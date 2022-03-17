New Hindu temple to open in Swindon town centre after break-ins

Swindon’s Hindu temple has moved to a new premises following a spate of break-ins.

The temple was previously based at Darby Close but closed in October last year after a fifth break-in.

Worshippers have since agreed to move into Swindon Borough Council’s former offices at Regent House.

The council says it has leased the building to Swindon Hindu Temple Trust for the next seven years while a planning application for a change of use has also been submitted.

‘Delighted’

A trust spokesperson said: “The vast Hindu community in Swindon has been through a lot recently with the unfortunate loss of the only Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre in the town.

“During this time, Swindon Hindu Temple Trust has worked relentlessly to re-establish the Temple.

“We are delighted that we would soon have these two new premises and feel confident that combined together, they represent the best possible solution and would provide much needed flexibility to serve the religious, cultural, social and charitable needs of the community.

“We are grateful to the council for all their help and their continued support.”

The trust hopes to move into its new home by June.

Cllr Keith Williams, from Swindon Borough Council, added: “I’m really pleased for everyone associated with the trust as they can now begin to look to the future.”

Credit: Benjamin Paessler, Local Democracy Reporter