People in Wiltshire are being warned to stay away from an “extremely dangerous” road after it closed following a landslip.

The B4069 at Lyneham Banks, near Chippenham, was shut to all vehicles and pedestrians after a landslip in February badly damaged the road's surface.

The road has fragmented and is still moving according to Wiltshire Council, who have urged people to stay away while the damage is assessed.

Pictures emerged earlier this month showing a BMX rider jumping over gaps in the B-road.

The council says it does not expect the road to be re-opened this year Credit: PA

‘Extremely dangerous’

Cllr Dr Mark McClelland, who is cabinet member for transport at Wiltshire Council, said: “The B4069 at Lyneham Banks is extremely dangerous, and people should not try to access it either in a vehicle or on foot.

“We have installed fencing and signage on site, but some people are choosing to ignore this and access the road.

"I want to make it clear that this is a very dangerous thing to do. The land is still slipping, and anyone who accesses the site on foot could easily trip on the uneven ground or get caught in a more serious landslide.”

The council has described the road as completely "inaccessible and impassable" for vehicles and bicycles.

It warned anyone who accesses the site will be in breach of a traffic order and could be prosecuted.

Permanent signage informing motorists of the road's closure - and its diversion routes - will be installed by March 25.

The official diversion route will follow the A3102 and A4 while works are completed.

More information about the road can be found here.

Credit: Benjamin Paessler (Local Democracy Reporting Service)