Bus services across the South West are to be cut because of a shortage of drivers and low passenger numbers.

The changes from operator First Bus will come into effect from April 24.

The T2 from Thornbury to Bristol and the Y2 from Chipping Sodbury to Bristol will be dropped altogether, while the 92 bus will no longer call at Whitchurch.

In Weston-super-Mare, First Bus said "extremely low passenger numbers" means it will no longer operate services 2, 4, 5 and 6.

Other services are running to a reduced timetable because passenger numbers are still below what they were before the pandemic.

Managing director of First West of England Doug Claringbold said: “Despite the Government extending emergency funding for another six months, ongoing issues with driver availability mean further action is necessary beyond the changes we made at the end of January to ensure we can operate services more reliably for our customers.

“A number of services will see temporary reductions in frequency whilst passenger and driver numbers are constrained but unfortunately there are a number of services that are not commercially viable even at pre-pandemic passenger levels.

"As a result we are having to make difficult decisions to act on these poor performing routes and ensure that our resources are focused on the areas of the greatest need.

“Wherever routes have been curtailed or cut, these were difficult decisions and we apologise to all customers who will be adversely impacted.

"We need to make these adjustments to be able to ensure the overall viability of our network in what remain very challenging and uncertain conditions, and we will continue to work closely with the West of England Combined Authority and other stakeholders as we navigate this difficult path.”

What changes is First Bus making to Bristol routes?

Service 1 - Broomhill to Cribbs Causeway via Bristol City Centre. Monday to Friday off-peak and all day Saturday frequency will reduce from every 15 to every 20 minutes.

Services 2 and 2a - Between Cribbs Causeway (Brentry for Service 2a) and Stockwoodvia Bristol City Centre. Monday to Friday off-peak and all day Saturday frequency onboth services will reduce from every 30 to every 40 minutes, resulting in a 20 minutefrequency on the common sections of route.

Services 44 and 45 - Bristol City Centre to Cadbury Heath/Cherry Gardens. Monday toFriday off-peak frequency will be reduced from every 20 to every 30 minutes andsome poorly used early morning and weekend journeys will be withdrawn.

Services 48 and 49 - Bristol City Centre to Emersons Green/Lyde Green. Sundayfrequency will be reduced from every 20 to every 30 minutes and some early poorlyused morning and weekend journeys will be withdrawn.

Service 70 - Bristol City Centre to UWE Frenchay Campus. Monday to Friday off-peakfrequency will reduced from every 20 to every 30 minutes.

Services 75 and 76 - Hengrove to Henbury/Cribbs Causeway. Saturday frequency willreduce from every 15 to every 20 minutes, whilst Sunday frequency will reduce fromevery 20 to every 30 minutes.

Service 90, Bristol City Centre to Hengrove. Monday to Friday off-peak frequency willbe reduced from every 15 to every 20 minutes.

What changes is First Bus making to Weston-super-Mare routes?

Services 2, 4, 5 and 6 - will no longer operate

Service 3 - between Sainsbury’s in Worle and Searle Crescent will have its Sunday frequency reduced from every 30 to every 45 minutes

Service 7 -between Worle and Heywood Village will have its Sunday frequency reduced from every 30 to every 60 minutes

Service X2 - section between Yatton and Weston withdrawn

Service X8 - will cease to operate but Service X7 will be re-routed to serve Nailsea and Backwell Station every 60 minutes

What changes is First Bus making to Bath and Wells routes?