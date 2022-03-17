Play video

Watch Cari Davies' report

A teenager from Bristol has inspired a national effort to get vital supplies to help horses in Ukraine.

The Russian attack has seen some desperate people release their animals into the wild because it is becoming increasingly difficult to get food for them and protect them from falling missiles.

Evie Jones, 15, cares for her own horse. When she and others at the yard saw people in Ukraine struggling to keep theirs safe, she felt she had to do something.

"We want to help because we wouldn't want that to happen to our horses," she told ITV News.

"So we're sending nine lorries out to Ukraine, with lots of horse feed. It will make maybe a little bit less stress for them because they'll have food."

Horse feed being produced at Country Haylage

Country Haylage is just one of a number of companies from all over the UK donating supplies.

Owner Ross Giles already knows how to move his product across Europe - so he's coordinating things.

He said: "It's amazing really, I've had phone calls from every producer in the UK saying 'is there any way we can help?'

"It's quite nice, getting a connection with these people who normally wouldn't speak to us on the phone or even wave to us on the motorways, and now we're together."

Around £65,000 worth of feed has been collected to travel the 1400 miles to the Poland-Ukraine border.

On top of that, £25,000 in cash has been raised to cover travel costs.

Organisers are working with a charity in Ukraine to get the supplies to the stables that need them.

A gift from British equestrian lovers like Evie, who feel lucky their horses are safe.