The family of a man who died in a crash in Melksham have paid tribute to him, describing him as "the kindest, most gentle person."

Stuart Flint, 44, was killed in a collision on the A350 on Wednesday, March 9.

Stuart’s sister-in-law Kerry said: "Stuart was taken from us too soon on 9th March 2022.

"It’s difficult to do him justice in words.

"Stuart was always such a warm and happy character. This is something that everyone around him would say if you asked them.

"He had a really kind and generous personality and would do absolutely anything for anyone.

She added: "He always had time for other people and was a doting uncle to his nephew and niece as well as being a great brother to my husband Alan.

"I have to say Stuart really didn’t have a bad bone in his body - and I know this sounds too good to be true, but he was the kindest, most gentle person I have ever known.

"Stuart spend many years working for various charities, including the RUH in Bath and most recently the British Heart Foundation in Trowbridge where he worked in their charity furniture and electrical shop.

"Since he moved into the village of Broughton Gifford five years ago, Stuart had gathered a really large group of friends, especially within the local bowls team where he was a hugely popular member.

"It’s so heart-warming to know that he was a friend to so many. We have been amazed by the number of people who have dropped around to pay their condolences. It just goes to show the effect he had on those around him. He really was one of a kind.

"He will be sadly missed by his much loved family, friends and dog, Modo."

Stuart was riding his motorbike when the collision happened on Western Way between Farmers Roundabout and Semington Roundabout.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 101.