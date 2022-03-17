Play video

The war in Ukraine continues to dominate the news agenda.

As paramedics and trucks with donations travel from the West Country to Poland, people across the region are preparing to open their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

The conflict is also sparking fresh fears over the national energy supply, with questions about how the UK can be less reliant on other countries.

And household energy costs are just one of the many expenses continuing to rise as council leaders in Stroud and Exeter call for more support from the Chancellor.

On the West Country Debate panel this month:

Conservative MP for North Somerset and former International Trade and Defence Secretary Liam Fox

Green Party Baroness Jenny Jones

Labour's West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris

Ukraine

As war continues in Ukraine, the UK has been providing humanitarian aid - including donations from across the West Country.

Earlier this week, the Government launched its website for people to sign up to house people fleeing the conflict.

The panelists expressed sympathy with the people of Ukraine - but had different views on how best to provide support.

Energy

The war in Europe has driven up global gas prices with the import of Russian gas banned from the end of the year.

The Prime Minister has been in the Middle East this week to try and encourage Saudi Arabia to produce more oil.

Next week ministers will announce an energy strategy with plans for the UK to produce more of its own energy.

Panelists agree fossil fuels need to be phased out eventually, but it is difficult to do that quickly without major issues.

Cost of living

The leaders of Exeter City Council and Stroud District Council have signed a letter by former Primer Minister Gordon Brown calling on the Government to do more to address the rising costs of living.

The Labour letter has been signed by more than 70 of the party's regional leaders - including Dan Norris - and calls for the Covid £20 a week uplift to Universal Credit to be reinstated, cancel the National Insurance increase planned for next month and give more help to the poorest households for their energy bills.

Panelists highlighted a range of issues people are facing.

