Woman arrested after missing puppy found in Cotswolds village

A puppy from Gloucestershire has been reunited with its owners after going missing for a day.

Golden retriever Bluebell suddenly disappeared yesterday (16 March) from her owners' garden in Cirencester.

Her worried owners posted an appeal on Facebook to try and find her and from that, information was passed on to police.

Today (17 March) Gloucestershire Police officers attended an address in Bourton-on-the-Water in the Cotswolds and located the ten-month-old puppy inside the property.

Bluebell and PC Amy Priest - who returned the puppy to her owners Credit: Gloucestershire Police

A woman at the address - aged in her 30s - was arrested on suspicion of theft and remains in police custody.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish how Bluebell ended up at the Cotswolds property.

They added that anyone with information which could help the ongoing investigation should contact police online, quoting incident 199 of 16 March, using this form.