Rachael Blackmore has become the first woman to win the Gold Cup at Cheltenham Festival.

The jockey came in first place riding A Plus Tard today (March 18).

Second 12 months ago to fellow Henry de Bromhead-trained runner Minella Indo, the pair reversed that form in style as the 3-1 favourite stormed up the hill to claim a stylish success.

Blackmore, who became the first woman to win the Champion Hurdle and Grand National last season, is now the first woman to land the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The jockey told ITV Racing: “I just can’t believe it. I’m so lucky to be getting to ride all these kind of horses.

“You can’t do this without the horses and being attached to Henry’s yard is just absolutely phenomenal. To give me this horse is unbelievable I don’t know what to say.

“I’ve had so many special days. I wouldn’t swap the Grand National for anything, but this is the Gold Cup. I wish I had something better to say right now. I just can’t.

“You have all these plans about how things are going to work out. Racing doesn’t let that happen all the time and for some reason it’s happened to me today. I just can’t explain how lucky I feel.”

Rachael Blackmore celebrating at Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

An array of celebrities were at Cheltenham Festival today to enjoy another day of racing and see Rachael get the win.

The news comes as it was confirmed a fourth horse died at Cheltenham Festival today.