Another horse has died at Cheltenham Festival - bringing the total number of fatalities of this year's event to four.

Shallwehaveonemore was the first horse to die during the four-day racing event, having fallen during the first race on day one.

After a day without any deaths, two horses - Mindsmadeup and Born Patriot - had to be put down on day three of Cheltenham Festival 2022.

It has now been confirmed a fourth horse - Ginto - had to be put down after falling in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle on Gold Cup Friday at Cheltenham Racecourse.

