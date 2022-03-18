Fourth horse Ginto dies at Cheltenham Festival 2022

Ginto ridden by Jack Kennedy comes to home to win the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle at Naas racecourse.
Ginto ridden by Jack Kennedy at Naas racecourse Credit: PA

Another horse has died at Cheltenham Festival - bringing the total number of fatalities of this year's event to four.

Shallwehaveonemore was the first horse to die during the four-day racing event, having fallen during the first race on day one.

After a day without any deaths, two horses - Mindsmadeup and Born Patriot - had to be put down on day three of Cheltenham Festival 2022.

It has now been confirmed a fourth horse - Ginto - had to be put down after falling in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle on Gold Cup Friday at Cheltenham Racecourse.

More to follow