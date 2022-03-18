At least four people have been arrested after cannabis plants worth more than £90,000 were found in Exeter.

Police discovered the drugs during a raid at a city centre property on the morning of March 17.

More than 100 “well-established” plants were found growing over two floors of the house.

Officers believe they have a street value of around £90,000.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a property in Exeter city centre on Thursday afternoon.

“A number of large plants, suspected to be cannabis, were located within the property.

“Three men from Exeter, aged 21, 22, 27, and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and remain in police custody at this time.”