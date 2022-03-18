Police officers are appealing for witnesses to a suspected homophobic hate crime against a couple on a bus going from Cheltenham to Gloucester.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police were contacted with a report that the couple were verbally abused while travelling on the number 10 bus at around 11pm on Saturday (12 March).

Daniel McDonnell and Giles Norton told police they were on the top deck of the bus when they started receiving verbal homophobic abuse from a group of four or five youths.

The bus driver was alerted to the incident and stopped on Shurdington Road so the victims could get off and be away from the group of youths.

It is believed the couple were targeted because Daniel was dressed in drag after they both went to a drag event.

The group - who made various comments towards the couple - are described as being white, all males, in their late teens and one of them was wearing a black sweatshirt.

The incident is being treated as a hate crime and County Hate Crime Coordinator PC Steph Lawrence said: "Gloucestershire is a welcoming, friendly and diverse county and we will not tolerate hate in any of its forms.

"We will work hard to address it, with the help of our partner agencies across the county.

"As a force we have a four year strategic plan in place to tackle hate, we encourage all victims of these crimes to come forward and report either to us, or Gloucestershire Victim Support.

"We also encourage people not to be bystanders and report on behalf of others."

CCTV enquiries are currently ongoing to identify those involved and investigating officers are asking anyone who was on the bus and witnessed what happened to make contact.

Information can be submitted by completing the online form and quoting incident 7 of 13 March.