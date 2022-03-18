Police are appealing for help after a 13-year-old boy went missing from Gloucester.

Jaybe has not been seen since yesterday morning (Thursday 17 March).

He is believed to have been at an address in Valley Gardens, Kingsway between 9.30am and 10am.

Gloucestershire Police want to speak to anyone who has information regarding the teen's whereabouts.

In their appeal, the force said: "Jaybe is described as being mixed race, 5ft 4in in height, and with a skin fade haircut which is curly on top.

"He is believed to be wearing a black Nike zipped hooded top, black t-shirt and black Nike jogging bottoms."

Anyone with information about Jaybe’s location is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 514 of 17 March.

If you are with Jaybe at the time of calling, please call 999.