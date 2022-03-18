A man has been charged with murdering his own mother at a house in Cheltenham.

Zak O’Neill was arrested after the body of his mother, Samantha O’Neill, was found at a property in Salamanca Road on March 15.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The 19-year-old, also of Salamanca Road, has been charged with her murder.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court today (March 18).

In a statement, Gloucestershire Police said: “A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Cheltenham earlier this week.

“Zak O'Neill, 19, and of Salamanca Road, Cheltenham, has been charged with the murder of his mother, Michelle O'Neill, aged 47.

“Michelle's body was discovered by a relative at an address on Salamanca Road, Cheltenham.

“The ambulance service attended and she was pronounced dead at the scene.”