Four days of racing at Cheltenham Festival is set to end today - and plenty of famous faces are at the racecourse for Gold Cup Friday.
There have been royal visitors to Cheltenham Racecourse for the fourth day in a row, with Princess Anne seen at the event alongside chairman Martin St Quinton.
Celebrities attending Gold Cup Day include Carol Vorderman, Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke and singer Pixie Lott.
Model Jodie Kidd was also seen at the event while fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper arrived with Made In Chelsea star Sophie Hermann.
Here are just some of the famous faces spotted at today's event...