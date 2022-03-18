Four days of racing at Cheltenham Festival is set to end today - and plenty of famous faces are at the racecourse for Gold Cup Friday.

There have been royal visitors to Cheltenham Racecourse for the fourth day in a row, with Princess Anne seen at the event alongside chairman Martin St Quinton.

Celebrities attending Gold Cup Day include Carol Vorderman, Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke and singer Pixie Lott.

Model Jodie Kidd was also seen at the event while fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper arrived with Made In Chelsea star Sophie Hermann.

Here are just some of the famous faces spotted at today's event...

The Princess Royal and Cheltenham Racecourse chairman Martin St Quinton. Credit: PA

Carol Vorderman arrives at Cheltenham Festival 2022 Credit: PA

Made in Chelsea star Sophie Hermann arrives for Gold Cup Friday. Credit: PA

Ollie Locke (right) and husband Gareth arrive at Cheltenham Racecourse for Gold Cup Friday Credit: PA

Fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper and singer Pixie Lott arrive on day four of Cheltenham Festival. Credit: PA

Dancing star AJ Pritchard and his partner Abbie Quinnen. Credit: PA

Presenter Francesca Cumani on day four of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Racegoers arrive at Cheltenham Racecourse by helicopter. Credit: PA

Jodie Kidd in the stands during day four of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Actor Robson Green during day four of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: PA

Pixie Lott (left) with husband Oliver Cheshire (second left) alongside Jade Holland Cooper (second right) and husband Julian Dunkerton Credit: PA