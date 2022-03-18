A third horse has died after a fall at Cheltenahm Festival.

The horse - Born Patriot - fell in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle. Despite receiving treatment from bets, he had to be put down.

His death comes after horse Shallwehaveonemore died on day one of the festival, after falling during the first race.

A second horse - Mindsmadeup - also had to be put down after falling on day three of the festival.

A spokesperson for Cheltenham Racecourse said: “Born Patriot sustained an injury in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle and was attended to by our veterinary team.

"After assessing the injury and treating him on course it was sadly necessary to put the horse to sleep.

"Our thoughts are with his connections.”

Chris Luffingham, director of external affairs at leading animal welfare charity the League Against Cruel Sports said: “Three horses have died in just three days and 72 horses have now died since the year 2000 at the Cheltenham Festival.

"This appalling death toll is simply unacceptable and we need change fast to ensure that the racing industry makes animal welfare its priority.

"We need new and much tighter safety measures to be implemented and we are calling for an independent regulatory body to be created with horse welfare as its only concern."