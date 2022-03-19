Cornwall has been knocked out of the running to become the UK City of Culture 2025 after it failed to reach the final shortlist.

The ambitious bid from the county was one of 20 from across the UK, and it impressed judges enough to reach the final eight.

However it was not to be as Cornwall, as well as Derby, Stirling and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, was snubbed for a place in the top four.

Instead, Bradford, County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough are being considered for the prestigious title that will ultimately be decided by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

Although those responsible for getting Cornwall on the list in the first place say they are "disappointed", they also say that this is not the end of national recognition for the region and all it has to offer.

The bid was put forward by the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), and bosses there say despite being at the end of the road for the culture bid, there will be continued financial investment to boost Cornwall's profile.

LEP chief executive Glenn Caplin-Grey said: “We’re disappointed of course but getting as far as we did is a huge vote of confidence in the quality and value of Cornwall’s cultural and creative sector, and the very act of bidding has allowed us to showcase some of the brilliant things that are happening in Cornwall and to plan for the future.

"What we’ve shown is that Cornwall is a UK powerhouse when it comes to creative industries and that the sector can be a real catalyst for economic growth.

"That’s why we are pressing ahead with our £1m investment programme, and we will be working closely with the sector to develop that."

“I’d just like to thank all our cultural and creative industries, local communities, businesses and all our MPs who rallied around our bid and played a vital role in getting as far as we did.

"There is a real opportunity to build on the work we have done and continue to use culture to celebrate all that makes Cornwall great, challenge perceptions and grow our economy.”

The Man Engine is just one of the creative innovations to come out of Cornwall.

Cornwall Council, which also supported the bid, said: “Although we are disappointed not to make the shortlist, we are proud of our bid and the process has been very successful at showcasing Cornwall’s great cultural offer and our creative industries.

"We are also very proud of the way we’ve engaged with all parts of the community and used the bid to start conversations which haven’t happened before.

"We will now continue to work with our communities to ensure the work we have begun continues to showcase Cornwall’s amazing cultural offer.”