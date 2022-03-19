A 16-year-old girl was left with cuts and bruises by a stranger who tried to drag her into a car in Tauton.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the incident which happened at about 11.58pm yesterday (18 March) on South Road.

The victim was able to escape the male and get to a place of safety. However, in the course of the incident she was punched to the face by him, leaving her with cuts and bruises.

A police spokesperson said: "We’re seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after a 16-year-old female was approached by an unknown male who attempted to drag her towards a car in Taunton.

"Police enquiries are ongoing, including a review of local CCTV.

"If you have information that could assist police with their investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5222065481. If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222065481, or complete our online appeals form.

"You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form."