A seafront lake in Weston-super-Mare is set to reopen to the public at the start of June after thousands of tuns of silt and mud have been removed from it.

North Somerset Council is carrying out a £300,000 project on Marine Lake, removing 30,000 tonnes of silt from the bottom of it.

The work is expected to take two months to complete and comes after dredging was carried out last year for the first time in 14 years.

Swimmers complained it had become a 'muddy mess' before the council announced plans to improve it.

Swimmers brave the mud of the Marine Lake

Two faulty sluice gates which have been broken for more than a decade will also be replaced as part of the work.

There must be water in the lake for the dredging operation to take place so it means work will not be able to take place during low tide, but the council says this has been factored into the works programme.