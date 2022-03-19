Reports of 'explosion' as cash machine raided in Bristol

A police investigation is underway after a Bristol cash machine was targeted in the early hours of this morning.

Two people are believed to have attacked the ATM and stolen a 'quantity of cash' at a convenience store below six floors of residential flats in Morris Road, Lockleaze.

Police and firefighters were called to the incident, which is believed to have caused significant damage to the shop.

It happened at around 12.55am today (March 19) when some locals reported to have heard a 'loud bang', prompting some local people to ask if there had been an explosion.

The cash machine was targeted in the early hours of the morning Credit: Sarah Ounsworth

It is believed a motorcycle was used and those involved may have left in the direction of Muller Road towards Filton and Horfield.

Avon Fire and Rescue say an investigation is ongoing into whether explosives were used.

They say they were called at around 1am and sent two fire engines, from Southmead and Temple, as well as a hazmat officer and fire investigator.

Anyone who saw people acting suspiciously nearby at the time, or may have footage from the surrounding area that could assist police enquiries, is asked to call 101 and give reference 5222065504, or complete an online appeal form.