Taunton’s new Minster church has marked its historic new title being confirmed by welcoming the world-famous Museum of the Moon art installation.

St Mary Magdalene Church, in the town centre, was recently named as a Minster Church to recognise its seniority and importance in the Dioceses of Bath & Wells.

'Museum of the Moon' is a touring artwork which uses NASA imagery to recreate the moon's surface. It was created by Bristol artist Luke Jerram and has been on display at both Exeter and Wells Cathedral.

Each centimetre of the sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface, making it appear highly realistic Credit: ITV News West Country

Parish priest, Rev Tobie Osmond, said the event underlines why the church has become a Minster, saying: “This is part of what we're here to do - to be a place that can actually hold big art installations like this.

“It's also an opportunity to really serve the town and the county. We've got some really good links with Somerset West & Taunton Council and Somerset County Council, and it was really amazing to have representatives from both of those councils here at the Inauguration Service.”

“Our key aim is to be out in the town doing things. Part of it is driven by our faith, wanting to share God's love with the people of the town, but also to make the people of the town's lives better.”

Taunton Minster is around 700 years old

When can you see the Museum of the Moon in Taunton?

The Museum of the Moon will be on display until Thursday 31 March during the following times:

Saturday 19th: 10am-2pm & 7pm-9pmSunday 20th: 7pm-9pmMonday 21st: 10am-2pmTuesday 22nd: 10am-2pmWednesday 23rd: 10am-2pmThursday 24th: 10am-2pm & 7pm-9pmFriday 25th: 10am-2pm & 7pm-9pmSaturday 26th: 10am-2pm & 7pm-9pmSunday 27th: 7pm-9pmMonday 28th: 10am-2pmTuesday 29th: 10am-2pmWednesday 30th: 10am-2pmThursday 31st: 10am-2pm & 7pm-9pm