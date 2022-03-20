Cornwall has offered more homes for refugees fleeing the devastation in Ukraine than any other UK council, according to government figures.

Almost 2,000 homes in the county have been put forward to house those in need under the new Homes for Ukraine scheme introduced by the Government last week.

Within days of the scheme going live, more than 100,000 people in the UK had put their names forward to help.

Under the scheme, those offering space for refugees need to make the commitment for at least the next six months which has prompted many of Cornwall's second-home owners to pledge their properties.

Hosts will receive £350 a month to help with any associated costs.

Wiltshire has also been named as one of the most generous areas offering refuge, with more than 1,500 homes put forward to help.

Despite being a comparatively small county, it's not the first time Cornwall has been recognised for its generosity in helping those in dire need.

In 2016, people across the county made similarly large offers with 666 people resettled under a community sponsorship scheme for Syrian refugees.

St Ives MP Derek Thomas said he had encouraged second-home owners to volunteer their properties in the county.

The Conservative politician explained he thought it would bring together communities that had become divided between locals and those whose main residence is in London or elsewhere.

The scheme has prompted many second-home owners to put their properties forward to house refugees.

He said: "It’s of no surprise but it’s great to hear that Cornwall has responded quickly and generously to the difficult situation that refugees face in Poland and other border countries.

"The use of second homes is something I’ve encouraged and it makes common sense for people who own property in Cornwall to offer homes in this way.

"I know that the communities will do everything they can to support and welcome refugees and they’ll be very welcome.

"The negative problem we have with homes that aren’t permanently lived in is they are right in the middle of communities and at some times of the year it can leave communities quite empty.”

Linzi Hanscomb, founder of Newquay Refugee Support Group, said that it had been contacted by several second home-owners offering their accommodation to Ukrainian refugees for six months.

"We have never had that before,” she said.

“We have several people who have empty cottages or flats which they would normally rent out or let their family use.

"There is this massive flurry of interest.”

The Newquay Refugee Support Group founder has expressed concerns about the "new system" when it previously took about 18 months to permanently rehome a refugee.

She said that Disclosure and Barring Service checks could take several weeks.

Cornwall paramedic Faye Shepherd prepares to drive medical supplies to Ukraine.

“We are not quite sure how this new system is going to work,” she said.

Six refugees have already been matched with residents on the privately-owned island of Tresco, the second biggest of the Isles of Scilly in Cornwall.

The island has a permanent population of 130 people, of whom about a third are foreign nationals.

Yulia Rylska, originally from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, is among those new Cornish residents who will catch a helicopter to make the 24-mile journey from Penzance to Tresco next week.

She and five other Ukrainian women will be housed on the island until the war in their home country is over.

The 24-year-old said she had never heard of Tresco until a few days ago but the island will now be her new home.

Last night she said that she was still “very confused” given the turmoil but was “looking forward to [coming] to Tresco”.

The residents will donate the £350 monthly payment they receive from the government under the Homes for Ukraine scheme to the Ukrainian refugees, who will also be given jobs on the island.