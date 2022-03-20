Man's body found in the grounds of Gloucester Cathedral

Police say the death of a man who's body was found in the grounds of Gloucester Cathedral is not being treated as suspicious.

A police cordon was set up on the cathedral grounds yesterday morning (Saturday, March 19).

The cordon stretched from Pitt Street and blocked the entrance to the grounds of the building while a white tent was erected by officers.

Gloucestershire Constabulary has now confirmed the cordon was put in place after a man in his 30s was found dead.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

A spokesman for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “Emergency services attended the grounds of Gloucester Cathedral on Saturday (19 March) at around 6.10am following a report of a man being found deceased.

"The death of the man, who was in his aged in his 30s, is being treated as non-suspicious at this time.

“Next of kin and the coroner have been informed.”