A 13-year-old girl has been reunited with the police officers who saved her life after her heart stopped beating as she walked through Gloucester.

Nicole was on her way to a party at the end of February when she had a medical episode.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police's neighbourhood team were on foot patrol nearby and were able to give her CPR and use a defibrillator to help her until paramedics arrived.

Nicole is now on the road to recovery, having since been diagnosed with an underlying heart condition.

Nicole's mum Kate said her daughter started to have seizures when she was 11 years old and they were put down to possible epilepsy.

She said she got a phone call that night to say Nicole was feeling dizzy and then had a seizure.

"I made my way there and when I got there my daughter was on the floor being given CPR by police officers", she said.

"Because Nicole had gone into cardiac arrest, it felt like hours she was there on the floor."

The teenager was then taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and put on a ventilator before being transferred to Bristol Children's Hospital.

"They found out Nicole has an underlying heart condition and she has now had a defibrillator fitted in her heart to hopefully stop this ever happening again," Kate added.

"I want to say thank you to all the police officers involved - because of the amazing job they did my daughter is here. She is doing amazing, although she has a long road ahead."

PCSO Adam Stevens, one of the officers who helped, said: "Working in police often means you never know what you will be dealing with next, no matter how long you have been doing the job you can never be prepared for the situation we found ourselves dealing with that night."

He said they soon realised Nicole was not breathing and so he took turns with PC Parker and Sergeant Francis to do CPR as they waited for someone to get them a defibrillator.

"Thankfully our colleagues from the ambulance service were quickly on the scene and were able to take over the care of Nicole," he added.

"I’ve been overwhelmed to hear about Nicole’s swift recovery and I am glad we were in the right place at the right time and could do our bit to help."