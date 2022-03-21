A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after a stranger tried to force a 16-year-old girl into a car in Taunton.

Avon and Somerset Police say the teenager was approached by an unknown male at just before midnight on Friday 18 March, who attempted to take her to a car in South Road.

The force says the girl was able to find a place of safety, but was punched in the face and left with cuts and bruises.

Police have now arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of kidnap. He remains in custody.

Detectives are asking any witnesses to the incident to call 101 and give reference number 5222065481.