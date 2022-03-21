A 60-year-old man from Somerset has been jailed for five years for raping a woman he met through a dating website.

Malcolm Compton, of Carpenters Lane in Keynsham, Somerset, was convicted by a jury of the attack, which happened in September 2020.

Winchester Crown Court heard Compton met his victim on the Badoo dating site and carried out handiwork at her home before he attacked her.

In an impact statement read to the court, the victim said: “I feel ashamed at what happened to me, that I wasn’t able to do anything more, I couldn’t fight him off.

“I was traumatised by what happened. I still blame myself for what happened, I invited him into my house, I trusted him, that he wouldn’t take advantage of me.”

The victim said her self-confidence had been affected by the attack and she said she still feels scared of him.

Jailing Compton and placing him on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years, Judge Andrew Barnett said: “The two of you met by a website and as a consequence she invited you to come into her house.

“Quite frankly what happened was very bizarre, quite plainly you were keen to help her but you began to show affection towards her.

“It was the last night when this criminal act happened, you raped her with her plainly not consenting.”

A Wiltshire Police spokesman said: “The court heard how Compton had initially met his victim on a dating website and they had been communicating online for about a week before they agreed to meet in person.

“Compton’s victim made it clear that she was seeking companionship and that she just wanted to be friends."

But they said Compton "began to pressure her into sexual activity" and "exercise controlling behaviour".

They added: “Compton went on to rape her. His victim reported the offence to Wiltshire Police the following day.”

Detective Constable Jeremy Horner, of Wiltshire Police, said after the hearing: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this case for her bravery in reporting this despicable crime and supporting us in our subsequent investigation – during which she has shown real inner strength and dignity throughout.

“Compton, in carrying out this attack, showed a callous disregard for the physical and emotional damage that he inflicted on his victim who was simply seeking companionship.

“He exercised controlling behaviour over her almost from the moment they met and decided to callously ignore her repeated requests to leave her alone in order to satisfy his own desire.”