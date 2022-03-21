The leader of Plymouth City Council has been ousted following a vote of no confidence.

Tory councillor Nick Kelly had been the leader for less than a year, having taken on the role when the Tory group won the largest number of seats in local elections last May.

He will be immediately replaced by fellow Conservative councillor Richard Bingley.

The vote of no confidence today (Monday 21 March) was called by Labour after Cllr Kelly failed to get his budget passed by the council last month.

It was backed by some independents after Labour claimed Cllr Kelly had “lost all authority”.

Critics suggested the Tories were in disarray after a series of suspensions and resignations, which left them and Labour with an equal number of seats.

Councillors voted 29 in favour of the motion, 23 against with one abstention, meaning the majority of councillors did not have confidence in Cllr Kelly and that a new leader must be chosen.

Two names were then presented as potential successors to Cllr Kelly; Cllr Richard Bingley and Cllr Vivien Pengelly.

Cllr Bingley won with 26 votes while Cllr Pengelly received 12.

After the vote, Labour leader Cllr Tudor Evans OBE said: “This was never about Labour taking control of the council; we will leave that to the voters in May.

“This was about removing a Conservative leader who had lost the confidence of his group and the whole council and who couldn’t get his budget through.

“He lacked authority and failed even at the eleventh hour to reach out to save his administration.

“We wish councillor Bingley good luck and look forward to a period of stability and more fruitful and civil cross-party working.”