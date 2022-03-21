Play video

The Red Arrows performing at Falmouth Week in 2021

RAF Red Arrows will take to the skies over Teignbridge at Teignmouth Airshow for the first time ever - after Covid meant the event was cancelled for two years in a row.

The eight volunteers who make up the The Teignmouth Airshow team have confirmed the Red Arrows display for Saturday 2 July.

Volunteer chairman Dave Matthews says he is delighted that Teignmouth has been chosen as a display venue for the iconic display planes.

"It’s been a dream of the committee to bring the Red Arrows to Teignmouth, they are a world-renowned display team and put on a fantastic show for the spectators.

"We really hope it will bring visitors to our wonderful town," he said.

The Red Arrows have never before graced the skies during the relatively new Teignmouth Airshow.

The first airshow over Teignmouth seafront took place in 2019, with the Typhoon, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, The Blades, Yak-3 and Pitts Special displaying on the day.

The 2019 event brought 30,000 visitors to the town - but it was then postponed for the following two years as it was deemed too dangerous to bring crowds to the town amidst the pandemic.

The Red Arrows have done displays over other coastal areas in the West Country, including at Falmouth Week in 2021.

Despite the organisers celebrating the Red Arrow's appearance, they have expressed concerns over funding.

The event is free so no funding is raised by ticket sales - and the volunteer organisers do not receive any financial help from the council.

It is fundraised by grants, donations, sponsorship, through events which have been hard to run with covid restrictions still in place over the past two years.

The whole event, from its infrastructure to staffing, costs thousands of pounds to put on. The Red Arrows' appearance alone costs around £15,000.

With this in mind, events director Amy Furlong urged the people of the town "to get behind the event and be part of history in helping to secure Teignmouth Airshow as an annual event for the town".

She added: "Having the Red Arrows display will bring a great number of visitors to the town. The event is just outside of the main season so is a great boost to the local economy."

The airshow is set to span three days this summer, with live music and a classic car rally as additional entertainment between the flypasts.