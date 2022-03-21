People in Hinton St George have celebrated the opening of a new preschool building after a major fundraising drive.

St George's Preschool's new facility was officially opened on Saturday 19 March and it is hoped it will help better support children with their transition to school.

More than £90,000 was collected by donations and fundraising to pay for the building.

It was opened by school governor Jane Wheeler, Reverend Bob Hicks and head teacher Charlotte Hall.

The new facility will give better mobility access for children

Mrs Hall said: "The preschool was originally housed on the first floor of the school, so there was no free-flow to the outside or access for children with limited mobility.

"The new building offers both of these things, including access to regular forest school. It will play a massive role in providing inclusive preschool education for children in the local area and, because it is situated on the school field, the link to the school remains.

"Sincere thanks are due for the support of many individuals in the community as well as a number of organisations."