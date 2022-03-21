Play video

It has been a year since violence broke out at Bridewell Police Station in Bristol following a Kill The Bill protest in the city.

Police vehicles were burned and the station was damaged as a riot continued through the night.

Around 3,000 people were estimated to be in the crowd that night. Of them, 86 people have been arrested - 41 of them charged.

Already 15 people have been sentenced to a total of 58 years in prison - with dozens of trials still pending.

In an interview with ITV News, the detective leading the police investigation into the Bristol riots has said March 21, 2021 will be remembered as a "shameful" and "embarrassing" day in the city's history.

But, he says, it is one the city is recovering from.

The cost of taking suspects to trial will run into several millions of pounds and will take many more months to complete, but Supt James Riccio says the public demand justice whatever the price and time it takes.

"We all watched in anger and horror as a small percentage of people brought a stain on our city," said Supt Riccio.

Det Supt James Riccio says 44 police officers were injured in the first night of rioting Credit: ITV News

"A high majority of people in Bristol want these people held to account and brought to justice."

Those sent to prison for their role in the violence include Ryan Roberts, from Easton, who was convicted of attempted arson with intent to endanger life for trying to set a police van alight.

He was jailed for the longest sentence to date - 14 years.

Most of the suspects have been accused of riot, a charge not used in England for a decade and never before in the South West.

"They're using violence over a sustained period of time," Supt Riccio said.

So far 86 people have been arrested after the incident and 41 of them have been charged Credit: ITV News

"When that's been objectively assessed by the lawyers, by the Crown Prosecution Service, 'riot' was the charge for the majority of these people.

"That's been held and justified in the courts and been sanctioned by the juries with the convictions we've had thus far."

Police trawled through 700 hours of CCTV footage and 250 downloads submitted by the public.

An initial investigation team of more than 100 officers is now reduced to around a dozen.

The next six months will see 26 people go on trial, mostly for riot, after they submitted not guilty pleas.

"We've had some very profound, impactful stories from our staff on the frontline," Supt Riccio said.

"A lady who came up from Yeovil who said goodbye to her children because she thought she was going to be killed.

"We've got ex-military officers who's served in Afghanistan who align the feeling on the night of March 21 with being deployed abroad.

"The fear factor was huge - and still is. Some are still living with that pain."