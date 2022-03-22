People will get the chance to get their hands on tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2022 this week when two resales are held.

The festival is set to return to Worthy Farm after a two-year break caused by the Covid pandemic.

Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar will headline the event, which takes place from Wednesday 22 June to Sunday 26 June.

Diana Ross is also confirmed for the Sunday legends slot, with other names on the full Glastonbury Festival 2022 line-up including Arlo Parks, Bonobo, Ghetts, Little Simz and Lorde.

A limited number of tickets to the event will go on sale again this week, but people wanting to get their hands on them will have to be quick - in 2019 they were snapped up in less than 15 minutes.

When is the resale for Glastonbury Festival 2022 tickets?

Coach and ticket packages will go on sale at 6pm on Thursday 24 March while general tickets will go on resale at 9am on Sunday 27 March.

How much do Glastonbury tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury will cost £280 plus a £5 booking fee this year.

How to register for a Glastonbury ticket

Anyone who wants to buy a ticket for Glastonbury must be registered. You can retrieve your registration details via the festival's website.