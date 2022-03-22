Play video

Watch Charlotte Gay's behind the scenes report

34 children in Truro's Cathedral Choir have recorded a special Ukrainian song to raise money for UNICEF's emergency appeal.

The child choristers joined 12 adult professionals singers to perform 'Ava Maria' with less than a week to practice.

Oriana Mossman is performing one of the solos, she says singing in Ukrainian "feels really special" because "we're sharing in their culture and their heritage".

Natalie Phillips, also singing solo, says it was a challenge to learn the words because "you see a word on the page but it sounds different to how you would say it in English."

The flags of St Piran and Ukraine lay on the piano as the Truro Cathedral Choir rehearse Credit: ITV News

Christopher Gray, director of music at Truro Cathedral, says to make the performance in an entirely new language a bit more manageable, he chose a song where only a handful of soloists had to learn the words.

"Well, you have to be a bit practical when you choose pieces, and I've chosen this one for a number of reasons, one of which is that there's not too much Ukrainian for the choir to do. It is, you know, it does come from that culture in that place and it is in Ukrainian. But mostly soloists. And that makes it just practically with the small turnaround time we have just easier."

He also says performing this song offered the children in the choir a way to channel their "anxiety and fear" into something meaningful.

"I think for the children in particular, it's good when you have a lot of feelings that you maybe even can't quite articulate about what you're seeing on the television. It's nice to feel that you can kind of just put that channel that some are meaningful and feel that you've kind of done something with that."

Svitlana welcomed her sister Tanya and nephew Akim to come live with them after fleeing Ukraine. Credit: ITV News

The rehearsal was watched by Tanya Huhnina and her son Akim who fled their home in Cherkasy in central Ukraine and arrived in Bodmin on Saturday to live with her sister and brother-in-law.

Svitlana Omelchenko, Tanya's sister, said the performance was "very nice and very emotional."

The family did not know about the rehearsal and said it was a "nice surprise" to hear their native language sung in the cathedral.

UNICEF’s ‘Protect Children in Ukraine’ appeal is seeking to support the 7.5 million Ukrainian children at risk from the war with Russia.

The choral team hope to raise thousands for the charity after their popular Sing2G7 performance raised more than £8,000 for the charity.

The official video of the performance will be released on Mothering Sunday, 27th March.