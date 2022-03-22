Cornwall is second highest area for Covid cases in England

People are being warned to take extra precautions to stop the spread of Covid-19 as case rates in Cornwall hit an all-time high.

Cornwall Council’s assistant director of public health Dr Ruth Goldstein has urged people to follow the original Covid guidance to help bring Cornwall’s case numbers down and protect the NHS.

“Covid hasn’t gone away – quite the opposite,” she said.

1,322 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people

“Our case rates have rocketed in recent weeks, and the current situation is really concerning.

"It’s important that we all take precautions and follow public health guidance if we’re to reduce our chances of getting Covid.”

Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

The surge in infections is likely to be due to several factors, including the new and highly infectious sub-variant of Omicron, along with Covid-19 restrictions being lifted.

Dr Goldstein said: “I urge everyone to do your best to follow the original Covid guidance so we can reduce the spread of the virus. This new variant is incredibly transmissible, so please do get back to the basics: hands, face, space and fresh air.

"You should self-isolate and avoid contact with as many people as possible if you have Covid symptoms or test positive for Covid-19.

Credit: PA

“It’s important we don’t underestimate Covid. While it’s true that some people report milder symptoms - like a heavy cold - others get seriously ill. And because /it affects everyone differently and there’s no way of knowing how you will be impacted.

"It can also lead to complications including long Covid which could affect you for a long time to come, and that could affect your income, not just your health."

Cornwall Council's portfolio holder for adults and public health Cllr Dr Andy Virr said: “These high case rates are having an impact across Cornwall.

"We’re seeing cases in hospitals rise again, which also means our health and care workers are getting sick again too.

"Businesses are struggling to cope with absences again, so we really all need to play our part in reducing the spread so that everything can run as smoothly as possible."

To help keep yourself, and others, safe public health advice is to: