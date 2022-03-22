Hundreds of pounds worth of clothing and equipment was stolen when thieves broke into a children's charity van in Bristol.

Staff at the Go Kids Go charity said they were "sickened" after the vehicle's windows were smashed while it was parked in Chatterton Street in the city centre.

The charity - which provides free wheelchair skills training for children - was visiting Bristol for two days to provide sessions at local schools.

Items stolen include 40 pairs of wheelchair gloves, 20 T-shirts and two tool kits used for repairing wheelchairs.

Thieves broke into the van overnight while it was parked in Chatterton Street. Credit: Roy Wild / BPM Media

Roy Wild, training manager at the charity, said: "It's really frustrating. The van was clearly marked as a children's charity.

"There was nothing of any great monetary value in it - just the tool kits which we use for altering and repairing wheelchairs.

"It's just annoying things, like power cables for our music unit were taken."

He said the break-in had made subsequent training sessions unpleasant.

"It makes it really difficult when we had to deal with all the broken glass in the van, which just made it a bit of a difficult start to deal with that first thing this morning," he said.

"But obviously for thieves to target a children's charity, it's even more frustrating and callous."

Roy also said that it will take time and money to replace the stolen items, especially the custom-made T-shirts.

"Obviously it's going to cost the charity. We're going to have to buy some new tool kits and things like that, so there's a good few hundred pounds worth of equipment that the charity's now going to have to find, to replace," he said.

Despite the incident, Roy said he was optimistic about the future.

"It won't be the last time we come, it won't put us off," he said.

"It's just one of those things that happens, but it's just frustrating and really annoying."