Drug dealers who brought heroin and cocaine to Somerset from London have been jailed for more than 20 years.

Three men and two women were sentenced at Taunton Crown Court for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

They were convicted following a major county lines drugs bust by Avon and Somerset Police and the Metropolitan Police.

The gang is thought to have transported about 5kg of illegal drugs to Taunton, Bridgwater and Yeovil between August 2020 and February 2021.

‘Harm caused to communities’

Detective Inspector Richard Horsfall said the drugs like "had been a problem" for some time.

He added: "We were able to target them and ensure they were robustly dealt with in relation to the harm they have caused to our local communities in Yeovil, Bridgwater and Taunton.

“We hope the prison sentences handed out today act as a warning and deterrent to anyone involved in the supply of drugs and give confidence to the public that their reporting leads to positive police action.”

Five people were convicted as part of the operation.

Sonny Sheppard

In November, jurors found 31-year-old Sonny Sheppard, of Blackwell Lane in London, guilty of two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

He has now been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Tia Heenan

Tia Heenan, 25, of Golden Square in Soho, London, received a prison sentence of 45 months.

Kevin Sheppard

The 50-year-old, of Fletching Road in Greenwich, south London, was jailed for 52 months.

Thalia Banks

The 20-year-old, of Hunstrete Lane in Compton Dando, Somerset, was handed a sentence of 18 months, suspended for two years.

Kyeron Silk

The 28-year-old, of Ancona Road in London, was told he would receive a custodial sentence equal to the 13 months he had already served on remand and an exceptional community order.

Judge James Townsend said the defendants were involved in a sophisticated, well-organised and large-scale county lines supply operation, before sentencing them according to their level of involvement.

He described the operation as a menace bringing intimidation, misery and violence to young people in Somerset.