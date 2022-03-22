Play video

Watch as gorse fire sends smoke billowing across roads in Dartmoor

A major incident has been declared in Devon due to a large gorse fire next to a busy A road.

The A386 has been closed just north of Plymouth due to what police have described as a "large gorse fire" on Dartmoor.

The road is closed between Roborough and Yelverton and there are 10 fire crews at the scene.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at just before midday to a gorse fire near Yelverton.

"There are multiple fire fronts and crews are tackling the flames with beaters and hose reel jets to prevent it escalating. We have 10 fire appliances at the scene plus special appliances."

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We are currently in attendance on the A386 in Yelverton with Devon and Somerset Fire.

"The road is closed for safety and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

"Thank you for your patience whilst we deal with this incident."

More pictures from the scene and updates

The scene at the moment Credit: Sam Blackledge

Buses are being diverted

Firefighters at the scene Credit: Sam Blackledge

Credit: Sam Blackledge

The incident is now winding down and the A386 between Roborough and Yelverton has re-opened in both directions. Traffic website Inrix reports that traffic has returned to normal.

Suspected cause of the fire: