Man left needing surgery after hammer attack in Yeovil

A man has been left needing surgery after being attacked with a hammer in Yeovil.

The victim, in his 40s, suffered facial fractures and lost teeth after being set upon on March 18.

Police said a hammer was used during the attack, which happened in Hendford Hill between 8.30am and 8.45am.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to about what happened. One person has already come forward to help the police's enquiries, but another person is still sought by them.

The attack happened in Hendford Hill (pictured). Credit: Google Maps

“The victim sustained multiple injuries, including facial fractures and lost teeth after being struck in the face with a hammer,” the force said in their appeal.

“He remains in hospital awaiting surgery.

“One of the offenders is described as white, around 6ft tall, of large build with a beard.

“He wore a black hat, a black and white checked shirt, black trousers and dark coloured shoes with a white band on the sole and white laces."

Anyone who recognises either of the men, or who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference number 5222064647.