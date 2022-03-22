Police searching for a man who has been missing for more than a month believe he may be in Cornwall.

Kevin Glendinning was last seen in the Guildford area of Surrey on February 18.

Surrey Police say he might be in St Ives looking for bar work.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and say he has connections to Weybridge, Swindon, Canterbury and London.

Kevin is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 8ins tall.

The 33-year-old has short dark brown hair, a small beard or goatee and a tattoo of musical notes on his neck.

At the time of his disappearance, Kevin is believed to have been wearing a light blue shirt with dark trousers and a black stud earring in his left ear.

It is also believed he was carrying a red rucksack.

In their appeal, Surrey Police said: "We’re growing increasingly concerned for Kevin’s welfare and urge anyone who has seen Kevin, or has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately quoting PR/45220018481."

Devon and Cornwall Police have also shared the appeal.

They posted: "Have you seen Kevin Glendinning?

"Our colleagues at Surrey Police are searching for him and believe he may be in St Ives. Please contact them if you see him or know of his whereabouts."