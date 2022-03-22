An auction of a rare Banksy artwork to raise money for children in Ukraine is now only accepting bids over £40,000.

The 2005 work - titled CND Soldiers - is being sold via a “silent auction” online, with proceeds going to the Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv.

The piece depicts two soldiers graffiting the symbol of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament on a wall.

It was put up for auction on the website MyArtBroker.com by an anonymous donor last week.

The artwork is being sold to raise money for children affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

‘Flurry of bids’

The owner had initially listed the artwork for £20,000.

But following a flurry of bids, Joey Syer, who is head of urban and contemporary at MyArtBroker, said new bids must be at least double the original price.

"We are humbled by the incredible generosity shown in a flurry of bids over the weekend, doubling the starting bid in hours,” he said.

“We are now only entertaining bids over £40,000.”

Parts of Kyiv have been flattened by Russian shelling. Credit: AP

Ohmatdyt is the largest children's hospital in Ukraine and is still providing lifesaving treatment as the crisis continues, MyArtBroker said.

In a statement on its website, the auction house described the continued functioning of the hospital as "a matter of national security" for Ukraine.

As well as treating critically ill children, it is admitting people of all ages injured in Russian attacks.

Elsewhere in Bristol on Monday, a small fleet of boats staged a flotilla on the harbour with the vessels decked out in the blue and yellow of Ukraine's flag, with banners welcoming refugees.

The stunt was organised by the network City of Sanctuary, which brings together community and faith groups, schools and charities who work to welcome those fleeing war and persecution.