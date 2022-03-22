A Range Rover was flagged down by police on the A38 after driving along on three wheels.

Officers were alerted to the incident by an off-duty officer where the vehicle was seen scraping along in Plympton on March 16.

Sparks were said to be "flying everywhere", with one of the wheels ground down almost half way.

A response unit eventually traced the car and pulled it into a nearby garage forecourt.

The driver was pulled over by police Credit: BPM Media/ Plymouth Live

Officers photographed the appalling state of the drivers' side front wheel, which had been stripped of the tyre and had scraped along the road.

Remarkably, the driver claimed he was completely unaware of the damage being caused to his vehicle and the risks he posed to himself and other motorists.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 70’s from the Exeter area, has been reported to court for a number of offences.