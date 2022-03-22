An entire Bath street had to be rebuilt in London so series two of Bridgerton could be filmed on a closed set.

Much of series one of the hit Netflix series - which followed the love story of Daphne Bridgerton and The Duke - was filmed in Bath.

But when the pandemic hit, the production crew had to re-think, so much of the filming for series two was carried out on a closed set.

It meant the show's now familiar locations - such as The Modiste and Lady Dee's Hat Emporium - had to be rebuilt from scratch in the capital.

In a tour of the set ahead of the new series' launch on March 25, Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) gave viewers a sneak peek at the set.

"[It] is based on two or three real streets in Bath," Nicola as she walked through the set.

Claudia then walks the camera to The Modiste saying it's "another recreated shop from Bath".

"Halfway through season one we lost the shop and they re-built it," she added.

The key Bath locations used in hit Netflix series Bridgerton

The Modiste

The Abbey Deli, in Abbey Green, was transformed into dressmakers 'Modiste' for series one.

But halfway through filming, when the Covid pandemic hit, set builders had to get to work recreating the Bath building at a closed set in London.

While it looks almost identical to the Bath store, the scenes filmed in the Modiste for series two were all actually filmed in the capital.

Lady Danbury's house

The Holburne Museum being used for filming of series two of Bridgerton Credit: BPM Media

The iconic stately home of Lady Danbury is in fact not a home at all but a museum - and is is one of the few locations outside of London the crew actually visited during season two filming.

The Holburne Museum's head of business and development Emma Morris says its appearance on the hit Netflix series has seen a spike in visitors.

"A lot of the visitors come actually not realising that we are a museum not a big, grand stately home," she said.

"I see it as a fantastic thing, not only for the museum but also the whole of Bath.

"I think from the two-year of the pandemic, it has really impacted particularly on international tourism and it's brilliant that Bath and the museum has had that profile during that period."

Trim Street

If you look closely, you might notice that the key 'London' shopping street in Bridgerton looks a lot like Bath's Trim Street - and that's because it is.

A replica of Trim Street is used for one of the main sets in Bridgerton Credit: Netflix

While in season one clothing boutique Kimberly was transformed into Lady Dee's Hat Emporium - this year the entire street was rebuilt on the closed set in London.

Director of tourism at Visit West Kathryn Davis said the show has provided a huge boost to the city.

"We have seen some great domestic audiences come to see Bath over the summer and since then (series one)," she said.

"And now it's not just those domestic audiences returning, inspired by series two but also how that might interest international groups coming through."