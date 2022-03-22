Play video

The view from the top of St Mary Redcliffe (Credit: Matt Pierwola)

A team of steeplejacks have filmed hair-raising footage from their perspective after scaling one of Bristol's tallest buildings.

The team of three from Dawson's Steeplejacks installed their ladders to St Mary Redcliffe on March 19.

It's the 15th tallest church building in England at 84m, and the second tallest building in Bristol, with the new residential building Castle Park View pipping it to the post.

To give people an idea of the height they work at, they filmed the job and put it up on their Twitter and YouTube.

The view from St Mary Redcliffe Credit: Dawson Steeplejacks/ Matt Pierwola

They were installing access ladders and inspecting the church’s lightning protection system, which will now be used by another company to carry out stonework repairs.

From the cameras you can see the tiny traffic below, the river and stretching views of the city.

Dawsons Steeplejacks is a family-run business in Bristol, specialising in working at height, from restoration of ancient buildings through to the repair and installation of lightning conductors.

Ben Dawson is the sixth generation of his family to run the business. He said: "It’s an absolute honor to work on these types of buildings doing what my family have done for many years before me.

"There really isn’t a better feeling when you get to the top and look down and just admire the views.

"It’s why I like sharing footage like this for others to see from our point of view."