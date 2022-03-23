A man who climbed through the window of an elderly woman's house before raping her in her bed has been jailed.

His victim says she worries she is "scarred for life" after the attack, which she said was "by far the most traumatic experience" she had in her whole life.

Brady Hickman, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison at Gloucester Crown Court today (March 23) having previously admitted one charge of rape and two charges of assault by penetration.

He must serve a minimum of 10 years in prison and the remainder of his sentence on licence and he was deemed to be dangerous.

The court heard in a statement from the victim how she feels "totally violated and stripped of her dignity" from the incident.

She also explained her mental anguish where she feels anxious and scared in her own home now and suffers with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I've been suffering panic attacks since it all happened, causing me to have a constant headache, and even dizzy spells, and part of the panic attacks cause me to have heart palpitations," she said.

"I am having flashbacks where I can still see him, vividly, and this is happening both during the day and at night - and can be really terrifying."

Gloucester Crown Court. Credit: Google Maps.

The woman - who is in her 70s - used her Lifeline personal alarm to call for help after Hickman broke into her home through a window and assaulted her in bed. He then fled from the scene.

Hickman, of Philip Street in Gloucester, was arrested two days later in Nailsworth after a wanted appeal was issued for him. He was recognised by a member of the public who then contacted police.

During the sentence hearing today Judge Michael Cullum said the victim had shown "dignity, remarkable courage and resilience".

He said Hickman posed "significant risk of causing future harm".

Hickman was placed on the sex offenders' register for life and made subject of a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly.

Rape and serious sexual offences detective sergeant Faye Satchwell-Bennett said: "The victim has shown amazing strength and courage and has asked us to say thank you to our officers and the community for the support she has received and for helping her to feel safe again.

"Hickman committed a horrifying sexual attack on a vulnerable victim and is clearly a threat to women. I am pleased to see justice has been served at court today and that he will not have access to the general public for a very long time.

"I wish to thank the victim for her bravery, the public for their support and responses to our press appeals and to all of the teams across Gloucestershire Constabulary for their diligence and assisting in the early identification and apprehension of this man to ensure no further victims ever came to harm."

Senior crown prosecutor for CPS South West Gemma Kneebone added: "We would like to recognise the bravery of the victim in coming forward and providing detailed evidence of what happened to her and the lasting impacts it has had.

"The police and CPS are determined to deliver justice for the victims of rape and we actively encourage victims to come forward and report offences so they can be investigated by our combined specialist resources."

If you have been the victim of a sexual assault you can report it to police via their website.

You can find support on the website here.

More support for sexual abuse survivors