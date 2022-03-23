A woman from Dorset has faced one of the hardest losses imaginable after her husband died the day after their wedding.

Samantha and John, both from Portland, met in the chip shop where she worked in the 1990s.

Sam, now 49, and her husband John were married at Portland Bill on March 5, 2022.

The couple had originally planned to get married on Sam's 50th birthday, in April, but had to bring the wedding forward after doctors found cancer in John's lungs.

He had been diagnosed three years ago but was thought to be in the clear until December 2021, when doctors made the discovery.

After doctors told the couple to bring forward any important plans, they rearranged their wedding within two weeks with the help of many friends and family.

The couple had a traditional Celtic hand-fasting ceremony, and John told Samantha's father that evening that he would "die a happy man".

But no-one realised how soon that would happen. John died the next day at 3.30pm.

Sam said their very first date "clinched it for both of them" and "they knew they would be together forever".

The pair welcomed a daughter a year after their first date, but things took a turn for the worse when both of them received a cancer diagnoses.

The couple, who were living in Essex at the time, decided to move to Dorset. Samantha decided that if she died, she wanted her children to be in a better place with more opportunities and clean sea air.

Samantha's father Joe Po'ley described speaking to John on the day that he died.

"John had superhuman strength that day I don't know how he managed it," he said.

"It took its toll on him, I saw him the next morning, he was laying in a bed in the downstairs front room, a special bed that the hospital had arranged for him.

"His breathing was terrible, and he was using breathing equipment. We spent some time chatting with John and Sam at their home in Portland, and then we left at midday.

"We arrived back home close to five that evening, and as I walked into the living room the house phone rang, it was Samantha, and she said John was rushed to the hospital not long after we left, and that he had passed away at 3.30pm."

John's funeral will take place on March 25, and a GoFundMe to raise money to pay for his funeral.