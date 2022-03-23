A man has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of multiple child sex offences following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Simon Chapman, of Lefroy Avenue, Basingstoke, was convicted of 14 offences including nine counts of indecent assault.

The offences took place in the 1980s and early 1990s in Bristol against two victims - one girl and one boy.

The convictions follow a police investigation which began in 2019 following a referral from a third party.

A file picture of Bristol Crown Court Credit: PA

Investigating officer DS Laura Newton said: “Simon Chapman has today been sentenced for abhorrent offences against two victims, who have demonstrated sheer bravery and courage in disclosing the abuse he cruelly inflicted on them.

“It shouldn’t be underestimated how difficult this must have been after so long and the impact this has had on them throughout their lives.

“The evidence given by both victims was compelling and I hope these convictions will help them find some of form of closure moving forward.

“I hope these verdicts will give other victims of sexual abuse the confidence to come forward and report offences to us.”

As well as the prison sentence the 49-year-old will be on the Sex Offenders' Register for 30 months.